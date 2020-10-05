Runners, cyclists hit the pavement for the 20th anniversary of the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) —Sunday was a busy morning across Oklahoma City.

Runners, walkers and, for the first time, cyclists took to the streets to participate in the 20th anniversary of the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon.

Even though the marathon went virtual this year, that didn’t stop runners from making it across that finish line.

“I’ve just done it every year in honor of the 168 fallen,” said Texye Fernandes, who ran with friends.

The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon looked a bit different this year, but the goal remains the same. Running to remember the 168 killed, those who survived, and those changed forever.

“The run to remember and the Memorial Marathon is something we’ll never forget here in Oklahoma,” said Gov. Kevin Stitt. “I’m gonna do the 3.2 leg.”

“I have run the relay, the full marathon four times. This is my second half. One year I was injured, so I worked in the medical team,” said Deborah Cox, who ran with friends.

The 20th anniversary of the marathon went virtual this year, allowing even more people to join in on the race.

“What’s exciting is this is the 20th anniversary of the Run To Remember but people all over the globe; we’ve heard about soldier in Iraq running the Memorial Marathon this morning. So, it’s just so fun. All over Oklahoma, of course, but really around the United States,” said Stitt.

But some are still choosing to come from across the country, like one man who flew in from California.

“First of all, I bought the tickets here so I had to come but running for the families. Honoring the families and just running around this block and honoring what happened, the tragic thing that happened back in 1995. We don’t wanna forget that,” said Sean Dodge, who came from Modesto, California to run 26.2 miles.

Members of the KFOR team got their miles in over at Lake Hefner. Jacklyn Chappell and Brent Skarky took part in the first year cyclists were allowed to race.

Photojournalist Kevin Josefy was even seen riding, cheering on his wife. In Your Corner’s Adam Snider also rode 13.1 miles.

Runners coming back to the starting line year after year to remember what happened on April 19, 1995, a day Oklahoma will never forget.

“We were living here in 1995 when the bombing occurred and we knew people that were killed and this is a way to honor them and to celebrate the life that’s gone on since the bombing,” said Marsha Walker, who ran with friends.

Now runners have until October 18th to finish their virtual run.

Marathon organizers ask that participants use the hashtag #runtoremember when posting to social media.

