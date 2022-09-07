OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Special registration is now open for the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon, with special pricing to celebrate the Run to Remember’s 23rd Anniversary.

Registration began Wednesday, Sept. 7, with registration prices 23 percent off for 23 hours.

Special pricing runs from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8.

Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon weekend will be April 28-30, and participants can register at okcMarathon.com.

The special 23 hour pricing gives a discount for every race, including Marathon, Half Marathon, Relay, 5K, Senior and Kids Marathons.

The Senior Marathon is a new addition for anyone age 65 and over.

Marathon officials described the Senior Marathon as follows: “Individuals walk or run 25 miles – about 1.5 miles weekly between January and race day and run the last 1.2 miles on the downtown Oklahoma City course, Saturday, April 29 to complete a marathon.”

The Memorial Marathon is held each year to honor the 168 victims who lost their lives in the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City on April 19, 1995.

“The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon is Oklahoma’s largest Marathon bringing together runners from all 50 states to celebrate life and honor those who were killed, those who survived and those changed forever,” marathon officials said.