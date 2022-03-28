OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Believe it or not, the 2022 Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon is less than a month away and runners are perfecting their craft ahead of it.

That includes Gov. Kevin Stitt and a special group of families and law enforcement officers who all run for a reason.

“There’s just something about being engaged in the community and being active and that’s what I tell people is it’s just it’s really fun to be engaged in this type of event,” Stitt said.

2022 marks the fourth year Gov. Stitt has participated in the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon’s relay race.

This training run on sacred ground brings folks from all walks of life together.

“It’s the spirit of what happened on April 19th and in the rising from that is really just quintessential Oklahoma,” Runner Chris Fleming said. “I think that there’s nothing more that you feel connected with the community both with the past and looking forward than being involved with this race and this organization.”

That connection runs deep; from the 33 “Ran Them Alls” who have participated in every Memorial Marathon, to families who approach their running as a united front.

“Aidan has struggled with autism for his whole life and I’m really proud of him,” said runner David Walsh, joined by his son Aidan. “We started running together. He’s made so much progress. It’s been amazing, really.”

Every step is a tribute to those who we lost, those who survived, and those whose lives were changed forever.

“My home economics teacher actually lost a grandchild in the daycare,” Fleming said. “So we run for them, ran for the family of Steve Curry, who was a father of a babysitter that my cousins and I had growing up.”

“We all heard the stories of the people that were affected and it still affects our community today,” Stitt said. “To everybody in Oklahoma, come out and join us. Put a team together, your office pool, your family. It’s so fun to get out and be engaged in such an important event.”