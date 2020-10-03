Survivor Tree clone to be planted near OKC Memorial Marathon’s iconic Gorilla Hill

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Survivor Tree clone will be planted this evening, Saturday, Oct. 3, at the bottom of Gorilla Hill, an iconic Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon location.

The Survivor Tree clone will be planted at 5:30 p.m. at North Shartel Avenue and Northwest 39th Street in the Crown Heights neighborhood, according to an Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum news release.

The original Survivor Tree is a 100-year-old American elm that survived the terrorist truck bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building on April 19, 1995.

The tree stands majestically at the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum.

“The tree is a symbol of Oklahoma’s strength and resilience,” the news release states.

Seedlings are planted all across the nation, but only around a dozen Survivor Tree clones have been planted.

Gorilla Hill is one of the most memorable spots on the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon course.

The 2020 Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon will be virtual. Registered runners can run anywhere, anytime from Sunday, Oct. 4 to Sunday, Oct. 18.

The Memorial Marathon is traditionally held in April. However, the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the nation, prompting marathon organizers to move the event to October. The pandemic did not slow down, and organizers responded by changing the marathon to a virtual race to protect runners from potentially contracting COVID-19.

“While we would all prefer to have 25,000 people at the start line in front of the Memorial Museum on October 4th, it just isn’t possible at this time in Oklahoma City. After considering feedback from runners, the health of Oklahoma communities and advice from medical professionals, a virtual race is the best solution for the 2020 Run to Remember,” Kari Watkins, Race Director of the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon, said in August. “The disappointment of not running the Memorial Marathon together is being felt by all of us. But the health and safety of everyone participating – runners, volunteers, and the community support – must be our highest priority.”

Registered runners must complete their chosen distance in one try while timing themselves with a running app between Oct 4-18. They will then submit that info to marathon personnel. Full race swag will go to those who complete the virtual race.

Runners who registered for the marathon but did not want to run virtually had the option to either donate their entry fee to the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum or defer their entry to the 2021 or 2022 Memorial Marathon.

The Memorial Marathon is held each year in tribute to the 168 people who were killed in the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building. The marathon also honors the 600 survivors of the bombing, as well as the individuals who were impacted by that tragic day.

