Watch: Mayors from around the nation encourage runners for virtual 20th Anniversary Memorial Marathon

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Mayors from cities across the United States are encouraging the runners in the virtual Run to Remember.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr., Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, and San Francisco Mayor London Breed all took part in this video of support for those participating in the virtual 20th Anniversary Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon.

The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon looked a bit different this year, but the goal remains the same. Running to remember the 168 killed, those who survived, and those changed forever.

The 20th anniversary of the marathon went virtual this year, allowing even more people to join in on the race.

Now runners have until October 18th to finish their virtual run.

Marathon organizers ask that participants use the hashtag #runtoremember when posting to social media.