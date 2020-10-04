Watch: Special Presentation: The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon goes virtual!

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon goes virtual for 2020!

We know things look very different this year and instead of running this race in April it is going virtual for the fall.

This year’s marathon spans a two-week period beginning on October 4th through the 18th.

YOU can help encourage all participants, from the 5K, the half and full marathons, to the kids run by watching this special presentation.

Thank you for remembering and looking forward with us.

For more local news, download the KFOR News app and for weather download the KFOR 4WarnMe Weather app

Follow KFOR on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter!