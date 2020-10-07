Why we ‘Run to Remember’ in the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon has become a sacred tradition.

Thousands upon thousands of people have participated in the Run to Remember over the past 20 years.

Once again, it’s one foot in front of the other as we look back, but move forward in the wake of the terrorist truck bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building on April 19, 1995.

The Memorial Marathon continues virtually this year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While this year’s race looks a lot different than years past, we each have a reason why we run.

Those reasons are explored in the above video.

