Winners of the Women’s OKC Memorial Marathon 5K finish side by side

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It was a photo finish in the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon’s 5K race as the first two women runners crossed the finish line at virtually the same time.

Kayla Wheeler won the 5K among women runners, but Julie Martin was an extremely close second.

Kayla Wheeler and Julie Martin crossing the finish line.

KFOR’s Jessica Bruno spoke with Wheeler and Martin soon after they crossed the finish line, and at that point they did not know who had won because they broke the tape so close together. Wheeler won with an unofficial 21:27 race completion time.

Wheeler is a New York native, and Saturday’s race was her first time participating in the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon. She’s a meteorology graduate student at the University of Oklahoma.

This is Martin’s 11th year participating in the Run to Remember and her first 5K.

Julie Martin (left) and Kayla Wheeler (right).

The 5K course’s asphalt was wet thanks to early morning showers, but the rain cleared out just in time for the race, which started at 7:30 a.m.

The weather did not prove to be a deterrent for either Wheeler or Martin.

“It was pretty cool, which I enjoy for a 5K. It’s pretty bearable,” Wheeler said. “I’m just so thankful it’s not raining anymore.”

“I’m so glad the rain stopped, and it was just a fun race,” Martin said. “Glad to be back in person again.”

The Memorial Marathon is split into two days this year as a precaution against COVID-19. Saturday will also feature the Kids Marathon. Sunday will have the Full Marathon and Half Marathon.