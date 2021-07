OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Cameras along roads across Oklahoma compare your vehicle’s information to the state insurance department’s list of uninsured registration.

The trouble is that for years – including recently – some folks who are insured are still getting notices from the Uninsured Vehicle Enforcement Diversion Program (UVED) telling them they are facing a fine for not being insured.

To find out if you are in the clear, you can go to the Oklahoma Insurance Verification System website.