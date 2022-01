EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Arcadia Lake’s annual Eagle Watch takes place this weekend, Friday, Jan. 7th through Sunday, Jan. 9th, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost is $3.00 per vehicle.

Head to the Arcadia Lake Park Office at 9000 E. 2nd St. to find out where the eagles can be spotted.

The park office will also have educational and interactive displays of information on the birds.

Don’t forget to dress in layers and bring your binoculars!

For more information, visit arcadialakeok.com or call 405-216-7471.