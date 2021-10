An employee of a local funeral home covers the body of a COVID-19 patient patient who died as he prepares to take it away from a loading dock, at the Willis-Knighton Medical Center in Shreveport, La. COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. have climbed to an average of more than 1,900 a day for the first time since early March, with experts saying the virus is preying largely on a select group: 71 million unvaccinated Americans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Thousands of Oklahomans grieving the loss of a loved one to COVID-19 are missing out on the opportunity to get help paying for funeral expenses.

You can call the FEMA Funeral Assistance Helpline Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 844-684-6333.

More information can be found on FEMA’s website.