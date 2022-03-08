OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Geekapaolooza encourages kids ages 4-14 to learn about STEAM topics through hands-on expo booths hosted by local organizations and interactive ongoing workshops about subjects such as robotics, the science of flight, coding and geoscience.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., March 12, at Camp Trivera. All children, not just Girl Scouts, are invited to attend.

Pre Event Admissions – Tickets in advance will be $8 per child and $5 per adult. Tickets are on sale now.

Day Of Event Admission – $10.00 per child and $5 per adult tickets will be available at the door.