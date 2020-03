Watch KFOR News Live

Streaming Live on KFOR.com

KFOR News 4 at 4 a.m. | 4:00am – 5:00am | Weekdays

KFOR News 4 at 5 a.m. | 5:00am – 5:30am | Weekdays

KFOR News 4 at 5.30 a.m. | 5:30am – 6:00am | Weekdays

KFOR News 4 at 6 a.m. | 6:00am – 7:00am | Weekdays

KAUT Rise and Shine at 7:00 a.m. | 7:00am – 9:00am | Weekdays

KFOR News 4 at 4 p.m. | 4:00pm – 4:30pm | Weekdays

KFOR News 4 at 4:30 p.m. | 4:30pm – 5:00pm | Weekdays

KFOR News 4 at 5 p.m. | 5:00pm – 5:30pm | Weekdays

KFOR News 4 at 6 p.m. | 6:00pm – 6:30pm | Weekdays

KFOR News at 6:30 p.m. | 6:30pm – 7:00pm | Weekdays

KAUT News at 9 at 9:00 p.m. | 9:00pm – 9:30pm | Weekdays

KFOR News 4 at 10 p.m. | 10:00pm – 10:30pm | Weekdays

KFOR News 4 Saturday Morning | 8:00am – 9:00am | Saturdays

KFOR News 4 Saturday at 6 p.m. | 6:00pm – 7:00pm | Saturdays

KFOR News 4 Sunday Morning at 6 a.m. | 6:00am – 7:00am | Sundays

KFOR News 4 Sunday Morning at 8 a.m. | 8:00am – 9:30am | Sundays

KFOR News 4 Sunday at 5pm | 5:00am – 5:30am | Sundays