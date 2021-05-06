Muscogee Nation Family Violence Prevention Program

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents arrested an Afton, Okla., man for allegedly sexually abusing a child after allegedly find him in possession of over 100 images and two videos of child pornography.

Glenn David Nickols, 38, is accused of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12, production of child pornography, aggravated possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography, according to an OSBI news release.