Oklahoma City Community Cat Program

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The City of Oklahoma City offers a Trap Neuter Release (TNR) program for feral cats, known as the Community Cat Program.

When an OKC resident brings a free-roaming cat to the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter, the cat will automatically be spayed or neutered, one ear tipped, vaccinated for rabies, and returned to where it was trapped or captured. There is no cost to the resident for this program which helps manage free-roaming cat populations without harming them and can eventually lead to a humane end to a cat overpopulation situation in local neighborhoods. Oklahoma City Animal Welfare encourages the public to take part in this program.

Cats can be brought to the OKC Animal Shelter at 2811 SE 29th St. seven days a week from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. OR taken directly to the Spay + Neuter Clinic at 5835 S Pennsylvania Avenue. Mon-Thurs before 10 a.m.

Contact us for more information at communitycats@okhumane.org.

Looking to adopt a Barn Buddy? Contact us at barnbuddies@okhumane.org.