OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Public Schools wants your input on the 2022 bond election.

OKCPS will host two Community Meetings next week to share information about the upcoming bond.

These sessions will begin at 5:45 p.m. and Spanish interpretation will be available.

May 2 at Southeast High School, 5401 S Shields Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73129

May 3 at Douglass High School, 900 N Martin Luther King Ave, OKC, 73117

The district is also launching a short bond survey which will be open until midnight on Sunday, May 15.