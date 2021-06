BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (KFOR) – "When I was about 20 weeks along, we found out that she was going to have to have three surgeries. I started going to a specialist, and then we found out that she had hypoplastic right heart, VSD, tricuspid atresia and pulmonary atresia,” Misty Allen of Broken Arrow said.

Hypoplastic right heart syndrome means the right side of the heart is undeveloped. VSD stands for ventricle septal defect and means there is a hole in her daughter’s heart. Tricuspid Atresia is a heart defect in which the heart valve is missing or abnormally developed. Pulmonary Atresia is a birth defect where the valve that controls blood flow from the heart to the lungs does not form at all. Little Scarlett was a very ill baby, and the names describing her medical ailments were a lot to take in for anybody let alone a pregnant mother trying to understand what is happening to her unborn baby.