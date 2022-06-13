OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – TSET Health Promotion Research Center at OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center and Freedom Oklahoma, a statewide LGBTQ2S+ serving organization, are partnering on a new treatment study for tobacco cessation that focuses on empowering participants through community.

Participants who volunteer in the pilot study will receive standard tobacco cessation assistance, including six weekly counseling sessions and 12 weeks of nicotine replacement therapy, such as nicotine patches or gum.

While receiving tobacco cessation assistance, participants will be invited to engage in activities that support LGBTQ2S+ Oklahomans and complete follow-up surveys and an exit interview to assess the feasibility and acceptability of the empowerment approach.

Those who enroll in the study will be compensated up to $200 for their time. Participation can be in person or remote (phone/video).

Interested individuals may take a short survey to see if they qualify. Potential participants may also call 405-934-6811 or email empower@ouhsc.edu to learn more.