FILE – Central Maine Power utility lines are seen on Oct. 6, 2021, in Pownal, Maine. It’s one of President Joe Biden’s thorniest challenges as he pursues …
FILE – Central Maine Power utility lines are seen on Oct. 6, 2021, in Pownal, Maine. It’s one of President Joe Biden’s thorniest challenges as he pursues ambitious reductions in greenhouse gas emissions. If he can’t streamline the permitting process for power plants, transmission lines and other projects, the country is unlikely to have the infrastructure needed for a future powered by carbon-free electricity. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
FILE – Central Maine Power utility lines are seen on Oct. 6, 2021, in Pownal, Maine. It’s one of President Joe Biden’s thorniest challenges as he pursues …
FILE – Central Maine Power utility lines are seen on Oct. 6, 2021, in Pownal, Maine. It’s one of President Joe Biden’s thorniest challenges as he pursues ambitious reductions in greenhouse gas emissions. If he can’t streamline the permitting process for power plants, transmission lines and other projects, the country is unlikely to have the infrastructure needed for a future powered by carbon-free electricity. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)