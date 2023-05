Edgeless pickleball paddles maximize the playing surface area, but they don’t have the rubber edge that protects them if they are dropped.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Santa Fe Family Life Center (“SFFLC”) is hosting its inaugural Adaptive Sports Expo, on Thursday, May 11, from 5 to 8 p.m. This family-friendly event is open to the general public at no cost.

Learn more on the SFFLC website.