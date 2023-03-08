For larger homes, angling the antennas in the direction of computers or other Wi-Fi-connected devices can improve internet speeds.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This week, the White House announced that the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) is now serving over 16 million households after its first year, saving Americans over $500 million per month on internet services. However, many eligible Oklahoma families still haven’t taken advantage of the program.

To determine eligibility, apply at getinternet.gov or call 877-384-2575. (AT&T does not determine eligibility) Once confirmed eligible, visit att.com/getacp or call 866-986-0963 for more information on ACP and how to sign up for service with AT&T.

ACP lowers the cost of internet service by up to $30 per month (or up to $75/month on qualified Tribal lands). AT&T is providing free internet service with the ACP benefit through Access from AT&T.