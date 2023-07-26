OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Shape Your Future, a program of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET), has free resources for teachers, children and parents need to start the year off on the right foot.

Shape Your Future provides Oklahoma teachers with free classroom posters shipped at no cost to local schools, grade-specific worksheets, information on local grant opportunities, seasonal classroom activity guides, helpful blogs and more. Everything can be found throughout the school year a syfok.com/teachers.

Families can visit ShapeYourFutureOK.com to take advantage of free resources such as back-to-school activity tips, parental resources, recipes and nutrition guides and more.