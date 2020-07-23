Boots and Badges blood drive

Make plans now to attend this awesome annual event!

The Oklahoma City Police Department says they understand that due to social distancing precautions things will look a bit different this year, but they don’t want that to stop you from coming and donating life saving blood. The Oklahoma Blood Institute is in need of blood donations.

Donors 18+ get a free COVID-19 antibody test.

All donors receive a limited edition Boots & Badges t-shirt, free food from Oklahoma Pork Council, a free surfing pass from Riversport OKC and a voucher for free admission to your choice of Frontier City Theme Park, Science Museum Oklahoma or Safari Joe’s H2O / Water Park.

The event is from 7:30am – 2:30pm this Saturday, July 25th.

Appointments required to participate. Masks required. To reserve your spot you can register online or call 877-340-8777