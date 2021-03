OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It's a beautiful day along the shores of Lake Hefner, and Ross Forsyth is running...running a 4 by 4 by 48 challenge. That means he’s running four miles, every four hours for a total of 48 hours for something close to his heart.

"So, today is about raising money for the National Weather Museum, a great museum and nonprofit in Norman that my father started about 10 years ago. He passed away, so it’s a tribute to his honor and legacy,” Ross said.