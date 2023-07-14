TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFOR) — The Cherokee Nation is providing a one-time payment of $150 through its annual Children’s Clothing Assistance Program to income-eligible Cherokee children residing anywhere in the United States.

To qualify, applicants must be a Cherokee citizen as of July 17, 2023, and must be under the age of 19 as of July 17, 2023. Household income must not exceed 150% of the federal poverty income guidelines for household size.

Applications will be accepted beginning Monday, July 17, with Cherokee Nation Human Services accepting applications through the tribe’s online Gadugi Portal until Friday, Aug. 11, at 5 p.m.