Skip to content
KFOR.com
Oklahoma City
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
A Place to Call Home
In Your Corner
Great State
National
Pay It 4ward
Border Report
What’s Right With Our Schools
4 Seniors
Kids with Courage
Washington DC Bureau
A Heart 4 Kids
Flashpoint
International
Coronavirus
Cooking with Kyle
Honoring Remarkable Women of Oklahoma!
Top Stories
Pound Puppies are coming back in time for Valentine’s Day
Video
Police searching for alleged ‘quick-change’ artist who stole from bank
Bag of tiny dead birds seized from passenger arriving in US from China
$120M included in federal budget proposal for new veterans hospital in Tulsa
KFOR Weather
Forecast
KFOR Interactive Radar
Maps & Radar
Weather Warnings
Closings and Delays
Wild Weather Flashback
Sign up for Weatherschool
Watch
Watch KFOR News Live
Live Events
Live Camera
KFOR Interactive Traffic map
Sports
College
OSU
OU
Thunder
High School Scores
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
Links
Podcasts
Links seen on TV
Community Calendar
Program Schedule
Horoscopes
Lottery
Mr. Food Test Kitchen
Ask The Expert
Hidden History
MVP Award
More
Contact Us
About Us
Meet the KFOR Team
KFOR Station History
Program Schedule
Antenna TV Schedule
KFOR App Center
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help and Information
Jobs at KFOR
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Alert
Alert
KFOR Interactive Radar
Concurrent enrollment in Oklahoma
News
Posted:
Feb 11, 2020 / 11:00 AM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 11, 2020 / 11:00 AM CST
Concurrent enrollment information
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Popular
KFOR Weather
Collision report reveals more details in Moore fatal hit-and-run
Video
Bag of tiny dead birds seized from passenger arriving in US from China
Police searching for alleged ‘quick-change’ artist who stole from bank
Oklahoma brides scrambling after wedding venue suddenly closes its doors
Video
Blanchard police officer arrested after allegedly assaulting son
Students, parents say drenched dorm rooms just the newest on long list of problems in infamous residence hall
Video
Follow @KFOR on Twitter
Tweets by kfor