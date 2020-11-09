Convalescent plasma donations needed urgently

Wannabe vampires, beware: The US Food and Drug Administration warned Tuesday against using plasma infusions from young blood donors to ward off the effects of normal aging as well as other more serious conditions.

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) — There is an urgent need for convalescent plasma donors. OSU is hosting a drive. All the details can be found here

Oklahoma State University is teaming up with the Oklahoma Blood Institute to get more donors.

Who Qualifies

To qualify, potential donors must have:

A prior diagnosis of COVID-19, documented by a laboratory test

Be symptom-free for 14 days prior to donation

Be 7 days post blood or plasma donation

How to Sign Up

You can sign up online or by calling 888-308-3924. Registration is simple and requires just contact information and a few basic health questions. Once you’ve registered, the OBI team will review your file and contact you to get any additional needed information. Once you’ve been qualified to donate, we will schedule a donation time that’s convenient for you.

What to Expect

The process begins with a health screening to ensure you’re feeling healthy enough to donate that day. Once you’ve been cleared to donate, the donation itself takes about 45 minutes. After, you’ll have time to eat a snack and ensure you’re feeling well in our canteen area. The full donation process takes about 2 hours. A single donation can provide convalescent plasma to up to 4 patients.