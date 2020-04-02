Skip to content
COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites in Oklahoma link
Seen on TV
by:
K. Butcher
Posted:
Apr 2, 2020 / 11:38 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 2, 2020 / 11:38 AM CDT
Click here
for COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites.
