COVID-19 tests available across Oklahoma County

Seen on TV

by:

Posted: / Updated:
EMS technician Emmanuel Orrego, left, administers the COVID-19 PCR test to Yosdany Lugo, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Miami

EMS technician Emmanuel Orrego, left, administers the COVID-19 PCR test to Yosdany Lugo, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After spending days with family members and friends, health experts across the globe are keeping a close eye on COVID-19 cases and possible surges.

Doctors across the world have warned that COVID-19 cases could rise as families gathered together for Christmas.

If you are feeling under the weather, experts say you should get tested for COVID-19.

DLO is now offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing at its central lab in Oklahoma City, but you will need to make an appointment.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is also scheduling COVID-19 tests around the state.

If you live in Oklahoma County, there are several places available for testing. Click here to see that list.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Latest News

More News

Follow @KFOR on Twitter