COVID-19 tests available across Oklahoma County

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After spending days with family members and friends, health experts across the globe are keeping a close eye on COVID-19 cases and possible surges.

Doctors across the world have warned that COVID-19 cases could rise as families gathered together for Christmas.

If you are feeling under the weather, experts say you should get tested for COVID-19.

DLO is now offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing at its central lab in Oklahoma City, but you will need to make an appointment.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is also scheduling COVID-19 tests around the state.

If you live in Oklahoma County, there are several places available for testing. Click here to see that list.