by: Kari King/KFOR
Posted: Mar 6, 2023 / 06:01 PM CST
Updated: Mar 6, 2023 / 06:01 PM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma is urging the public to dine out during OKC Restaurant Week March 7-12.
A portion of the sales will fight hunger in Oklahoma.
Here is a link to all participating restaurants.
