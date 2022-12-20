OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Elves that answer Santa letters that are written in braille can be reached at the following address:
Letters to Santa (Erika Rothermel, head elf)
VisionCorps
244 N. Queen St.
Lancaster, PA 17603
