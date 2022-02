Bill aims to create revolving fund for workforce …

Man accused of firing gun inside assisted living …

Three in custody after police chase

Victim trapped under car after crash

Spencer toddler mauled by dog; in critical condition

Police investigating apartment shooting near Bricktown

Oklahoma Bill to allow research on chemical in “magic …

Norman man accused of trying to kill boyfriend with …

OU seeking participants in mental health app study

Man wounded in drive-by shooting in NW Oklahoma City

Which children are at higher risk of severe COVID-19?