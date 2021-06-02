Experts encourage screenings as hepatitis cases on the rise

Seen on TV

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Recently, hepatitis infections have been on the rise.

New data from the CDC reports that there was also a discrepancy between the number of reported infections and the projected true number of cases.

For hepatitis A, there were about 18,900 acute cases in 2019. However, the CDC estimates that the true number may be closer to 38,000.

It’s an even more dramatic shift with hepatitis C cases.

For hepatitis C, the number of reported cases was 4,100, but the true number may be closer to 57,000.

Hepatitis C, which is the most common cause of liver disease, shows no symptoms and can often go undetected. That is why getting screened and tested is critical to identify HCV.

FibroScan, a non-invasive, rapid and painless examination to accurately assess liver health and identify individuals who are asymptomatic and undiagnosed for liver damage, can provide a quantitative assessment of liver fat and stiffness at the point of care before NAFLD becomes symptomatic.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report