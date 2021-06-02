Experts encourage screenings as hepatitis cases on the rise

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Recently, hepatitis infections have been on the rise.

New data from the CDC reports that there was also a discrepancy between the number of reported infections and the projected true number of cases.

For hepatitis A, there were about 18,900 acute cases in 2019. However, the CDC estimates that the true number may be closer to 38,000.

It’s an even more dramatic shift with hepatitis C cases.

For hepatitis C, the number of reported cases was 4,100, but the true number may be closer to 57,000.

Hepatitis C, which is the most common cause of liver disease, shows no symptoms and can often go undetected. That is why getting screened and tested is critical to identify HCV.

FibroScan, a non-invasive, rapid and painless examination to accurately assess liver health and identify individuals who are asymptomatic and undiagnosed for liver damage, can provide a quantitative assessment of liver fat and stiffness at the point of care before NAFLD becomes symptomatic.