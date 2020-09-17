Extras needed for movie filming in Guthrie

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you have ever wanted to be on the silver screen, now is your chance!

Extras are needed for the movie ‘Reagan,’ which will be filming in Oklahoma City and Guthrie.

Men between 18 and 85-years-old who wear a suit size of 46 or smaller are needed as extras. Officials say shaggy hair and facial hair is a plus, but not required.

Women between 18 and 85-years-old who wear a dress size 6 or smaller are also needed.

You are asked to send a recent photo, name, email, phone, city/state and dress or suit size to ReaganExtras@yahoo.com.

‘Reagan’ features Dennis Quaid, David Henrie, and Jon Voight.

