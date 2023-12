OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – Travel Oklahoma reminding residents to start the new year off on the right foot with First Day Hikes at Oklahoma state parks.

As part of the America’s State Parks First Day Hikes initiative, there are a variety of state parks in Oklahoma participating on January 1.

Travel OK advises to dress warm, wear strong shoes and hike through Oklahoma’s great outdoors to ring in the new year.

For a full list of participating parks, trail lengths and times, visit travelok.com.