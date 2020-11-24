Free COVID-19 surge testing coming to Oklahoma

A medical worker takes a nasal swab sample from a student to test for COVID-19 at the (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – COVID-19 surge testing will be conducted in locations across Oklahoma for three weeks starting in late November.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is partnering with eTrueNorth, as well as state and local officials, to bring free COVID-19 testing to Oklahoma from Nov. 28 to Dec. 19, according to a news release issued by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The free testing will temporarily increase federal support in areas that are experiencing a major increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

“We want to thank HHS for its continued support in protecting the health and safety of all Oklahomans,” Oklahoma Health Commissioner Lance Frye, M.D. said. “Across the country, we are experiencing aggressive, rapid, and expanding community spread of COVID-19, including here in Oklahoma. We must do everything we can to flatten the curve, to sustain the health system for both COVID and non-COVID emergencies. Focused testing is key to interrupting the current surge, including the identification of asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic individuals. In addition to getting tested, we strongly urge Oklahomans to wear a mask at all times in public, increase physical distancing through significant reduction in capacity in public and private indoor spaces, wash your hands frequently, and get a flu shot.”

Testing is available to individuals five years old and older. Individuals under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, according to the news release.

All testing locations are drive-thru and by appointment only. You can pre-register at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com. On-site registration will also be accommodated. You do not have to bring an identification card to get tested.

A nasal self-swab testing methodology will be used at each testing site.

Test results will be sent by email within 3-5 days.

The schedule for surge testing locations is as follows:

Saturday, Nov. 28

Payne County Health Department

1321 W. 7th Ave.

Stillwater, OK 74074

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Custer County Health Department (Clinton Location)

3030 Custer Ave.

Clinton, OK 73601

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jackson County Health Department

401 W. Tamarack Rd.

Altus, OK 73521

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 29

Comanche County Health Department

1010 S. Sheridan

Lawton, OK 73501

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 30

Great Plains Coliseum

920 SW Sheridan Rd.

Lawton, OK 73505

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 1

EMS Bay

300 W. 5th St.

Elk City, OK 73644

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 2

Beckham County Activity Center

310 E. Main

Sayre, OK 73662

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 5

Payne County Health Department

1321 W. 7th Ave.

Stillwater, OK 74074

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Custer County Health Department (Clinton Location)

3030 Custer Ave.

Clinton, OK 73601

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Comanche County Health Department

1010 S. Sheridan

Lawton, OK 73501

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 6

Comanche County Health Department

1010 S. Sheridan

Lawton, OK 73501

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 7

Hinton Casino

220 E. Cummins. Rd.

Hinton, OK 73047

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 8

First Baptist Church

700 W. Petree Rd.

Anadarko, OK 73005

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 9

Great Plains Coliseum

920 SW Sheridan Rd.

Lawton, OK 73505

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 10

Great Plains Coliseum

920 SW Sheridan Rd.

Lawton, OK 73505

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 11

Great Plains Coliseum

920 SW Sheridan Rd.

Lawton, OK 73505

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 12

Comanche County Health Department

1010 S. Sheridan

Lawton, OK 73501

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Custer County Health Department (Weatherford Location)

220 N. Bradley St.

Weatherford, OK 73096

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 19

Custer County Health Department (Weatherford Location)

220 N. Bradley St.

Weatherford, OK 73096

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

