OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Delta Dental of Oklahoma is protecting smiles by offering free mouthguards to thousands of young athletes.

Oklahoma parents, coaches and league commissioners can secure free mouthguards for their young athletes by submitting a request online. The deadline for requests is April 30, 2023, or while supplies last. Orders will be delivered in June, just in time for summer and fall sport seasons.

For more information or to register your league/team for mouthguards, visit ddokfoundation.org/mouthguards.