Friends of the Governor’s Mansion release 2020 ornament

Organizers say the 2020 ornament honors the 25th anniversary of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building bombing.
“The 2020 ornament is one of many ways we continue to tell the story of this tragic day in our state’s history,” Oklahoma First Lady and Friends of the Mansion Chairperson Sarah Stitt said. “Since 1995, Oklahomans have come a long way and this year’s ornament serves as a reminder that, in the face of tragedy, our state comes together in a unique way to lift one another up.”
To order, visit the FOMOK website.