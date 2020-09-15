The Get Yoked Challenge is here!
It is easy to play along and raise money for a worthy cause.
Take one-hard-boiled egg and one raw egg.
Choose an egg and post a video on social channels of you cracking the egg on your head.
Do the challenge within 24 hours, donate $10 to Samll Heroes and then nominate three people to take part in the challenge with you!
SIMPLE! OH and be sure to add these hashtags to your social post, #getyolkedforDMD and #smashDMD
The funds raised go to find a cure for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.
It is a progressive, musical wasting disorder and is fatal.
Most boys lose the ability to walk by age 12, and lose their life in their 20’s.