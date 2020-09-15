The Get Yoked Challenge is here!

It is easy to play along and raise money for a worthy cause.

Take one-hard-boiled egg and one raw egg.

Choose an egg and post a video on social channels of you cracking the egg on your head.

Do the challenge within 24 hours, donate $10 to Samll Heroes and then nominate three people to take part in the challenge with you!

SIMPLE! OH and be sure to add these hashtags to your social post, #getyolkedforDMD and #smashDMD

The funds raised go to find a cure for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

It is a progressive, musical wasting disorder and is fatal.

Most boys lose the ability to walk by age 12, and lose their life in their 20’s.