OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With holiday shopping fully underway, many parents may be wondering: How can I stay on budget and still find the perfect toy?

Parenting and lifestyle expert, Amanda Mushro, joins KFOR to discuss and showcase fun toy ideas that are on trend and ALL UNDER $50.

Eco-Pocketkins

Made from recycled water bottles

These adorable five-inch plush pieces are the perfect stocking stuffer.

From an alligator to zebra, there are so many adorable animals to choose from, so collect them all and create your own safari park!

Age 0+

MSRP: $7.99

Intergalactic Putty

Leave Earth’s atmosphere and blast off to a new galaxy! Use the heat of your hands to transform your Thinking Putty® from deep space blue, to ultraviolet purple and then to cosmic pink. Stretch and pull your way into Intergalactic space and create infinite galaxies. Vibrant colors change as you play-flecks shine and shimmer like the stars.

As part of the Hypercolor® Collection this color changing Thinking Putty® is heat sensitive, meaning it starts one color and changes to another through heat transfer. The more you play the more the color will change!

Thinking Putty® helps build hand and finger strength through a fabulous tactile play experience with unique, unexpected properties and provides relaxing, yet stimulating interaction for anyone with sensory integration issues.

Crazy Aaron’s putty is non-toxic, won’t dry out, and won’t leave a sticky or slippery residue on your fingers, so it’s great for stretching, molding, bouncing, tearing, popping and playing by kids and adults alike.

Ages: 3+

MSRP: $15

Plus-Plus Puzzle By Number Wreath

Plus-Plus Puzzle By Number® combines the artistry of a paint by number with the satisfaction of a puzzle into a unique creative experience. Using the enclosed pattern, fill in the design by matching each number with the corresponding color.

When you are done, display it on a table or hang it up as room décor – no glue or ironing required!

Ages: 5+

MSRP: $24.99

Also available on Amazon

Best Friend Plush

These soft, high-quality plush feature many unique textures and fabrics for a fun tactile experience. Double-layered fabric and embroidered eyes ensure the utmost quality standards, and the premium filler offers a loveable, squeezable feel.

Each plush character includes a fabric picture book to encourage storytelling.

Encourages imaginative roleplay.

Ages 0+

MSRP: $27.99

Story Time Backgammon

Learn how to play backgammon as young as 3!

Filled with hilarious stories, unique mini-games, an illustrated board, and custom pieces, anyone can teach their youngsters the game.

No backgammon experience is necessary!

This story-driven methodology has proven to be an incredible success for both parents and children.

Ages: 3+

MSRP: $39.99

Magformers WOW Plus

Build more than 30 different vehicle configurations with this 18-PC Set

Includes a racer-driving character!

Perfect for brain development, critical thinking skills, and open-ended play!

Ages: 3+

MSRP: $49.99