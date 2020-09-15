GoFundMe account set-up for Bricktown shooting victim

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A GoFundMe account has been set-up for Demonte Semmions who was killed in Bricktown.

An arrest in this case was made on Tuesday.

Oklahoma City police have apprehended the suspected shooter in Sunday’s deadly shooting in Bricktown.

Dezvonte Jackson, 23, was arrested on a warrant for suspicion of first-degree murder.

Oklahoma City police released photos of several people they sought to question regarding the shooting death of 24-year-old Demonte Semmions in the 200 block of East Sheridan.

The fatal shooting occurred at 1 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13. Jackson turned 23 on Sept. 12.