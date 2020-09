GoFundMe account set-up for Bricktown shooting victim

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A GoFundMe account has been set-up for Demonte Semmions who was killed in Bricktown.

An arrest in this case was made on Tuesday.

Oklahoma City police have apprehended the suspected shooter in Sundayโ€™s deadly shooting in Bricktown.

Dezvonte Jackson, 23, was arrested on a warrant for suspicion of first-degree murder.

Oklahoma City police released photos of several people they sought to question regarding the shooting death of 24-year-old Demonte Semmions in the 200 block of East Sheridan.

The fatal shooting occurred at 1 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13. Jackson turned 23 on Sept. 12.