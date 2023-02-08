ADA, Okla. (KFOR) – Captain Casey Northcutt has worked with the Ada Police Department for 25 years. According to his GoFundMe organizer, he unfortunately was injured on Jan. 30 after falling due to icy weather conditions.

Capt. Northcutt was unconscious for several minutes and experienced paralysis of his arms and legs after waking up. He has received an operation while in the hospital and is improving, but still needs constant care, according to his GoFundMe. The funds raised will help pay his medical expenses.

To learn more or to donate, visit this GoFundMe link.