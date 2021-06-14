Here’s how you can help the horned lizard population

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is working to boost the Texas Horned Lizard population and you can help!

Eggs from Tinker Air Force Base were hatched at the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden and the young lizards were reared over the winter before being returned to the base’s natural reserves.

34 lizards that came from the hatching will be tracked over the summer.

Have you spotted Texas horned lizards recently? Report your sighting here! http://ow.ly/qfe550F9KNq

Sightings shared only in social media comments aren’t added to the database so be sure to go and report your sightings!