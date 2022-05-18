HENRYETTA, Okla. – Pro Football Hall of Famer and NFL broadcaster Troy Aikman announced Wednesday that AT&T has been named presenting sponsor of his inaugural music festival in Henryetta, Oklahoma.

“Troy Aikman’s Highway to Henryetta presented by AT&T” is slated for Saturday, June 11, 2022.

“I am thrilled to have my good friends at AT&T partner with us as presenting sponsor for ‘Highway to Henryetta,’” said Aikman. “AT&T has always been about making a difference in its communities and we appreciate them stepping up for the citizens of Henryetta and small-town America.”

The star-studded lineup of artists scheduled to perform is headlined by country music superstar Blake Shelton. Other country music stars performing include Josh Abbott Band, Pat Green, Wade Bowen, Stoney LaRue, George Dunham and the Bird Dogs, Mikayla Lane, the Steve Helms Band, and Val Mooty.



Tickets for “Troy Aikman’s Highway to Henryetta presented by AT&T” are now available through the official website – HighwaytoHenryetta.com. In addition to this exciting event, there will be additional community engagements to benefit students and families in Aikman’s hometown of Henryetta.