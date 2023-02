OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Naloxone is used to reverse an opioid overdose. Health and drug experts say if you have opioids, you should also have Naloxone.

The intranasal spray, Narcan, is available at many pharmacies and many programs offer free supplies.

You can get Naloxone mailed to you for free through OK I’m Ready, an Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services program.