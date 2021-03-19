Following the deadly attacks in Georgia that left eight people dead, there are intensifying fears of growing discrimination, harassment, and physical attacks against Asian-Americans.

A recent analysis by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism found that while hate crimes in 16 of the countries largest cities declined overall last year, those targeting people of Asian descent rose by almost 150%.

The website Stop AAPI Hate received nearly 3,800 reports of discrimination, harassment, and assault from March of 2020 to February 2021.

Psychology Today recently published an article outlining how to practice self-care if you’re experiencing racial stress.

