OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — IMMYLabs releases its holiday schedule for the week of Thanksgiving.

Free, convenient drive through COVID testing is offered Monday and Tuesday during normal hours of 7AM-6PM.

Wednesday, Nov. 23, the hours of operation will be 7AM-12PM (Noon).

IMMYLabs is closed Thursday-Saturday.

The labs re-open on Sunday, Nov. 27., from 11AM-1PM.

For more information, view locations and book appointments please visit this link.