OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The time eventually comes when most teens need their own vehicle, whether it is for driving to school, work, activities or even heading off to college. Oftentimes parents feel overwhelmed with the choices available and the many factors they need to consider, from budget to safety features and beyond.

To help guide parents as they make these important decisions and in honor of National Teen Driver Safety Week (October 15 – 21, 2023), the experts at Kelley Blue Book, a Cox Automotive company, created 2023’s Best Cars for Teens: The List Every Parent Needs.

The list includes recommended used cars at various price points, along with helpful advice and things parents should consider as they make this major purchase decision.