KinderCare offers free child care for voters, sign up link

As early voting continues across the country, KinderCare Education, the nation’s largest private provider of early childhood and school-age education and care, today announced that it is offering families a free day of care in its more than 1,500 centers nationwide.

Families can take advantage of this free day of child care starting today through the end of the year for children six weeks to 12 years old.

Here is the link where you must sign up for the free day.

“Now more than ever, families need support,” said Tom Wyatt, CEO of KinderCare. “Whether that means having time to go to their polling place to vote in the upcoming election, shopping for the holidays or simply taking a day for themselves, the gift of care for their children means more now than ever. Because our programs have industry-leading health and safety practices, families can rest assured their children are being cared for in the safest place possible.”