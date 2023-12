OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma is offering counsel to Oklahoma County residents who could be facing eviction.

Residents in zip codes 73120, 73111, and 73119 can call 405-554-4636 to see if they qualify for free legal assistance.

Tenants outside of those zip codes can visit OKlaw.org to find support and guidance concerning landlord issues and evictions.

Learn more about Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma’s services on their website.